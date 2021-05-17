CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano confirmed that two detention officers involved in the investigation into the death of Jamal Sutherland have been fired, according to a statement from Graziano posted on the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
"Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case. I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community.”
Sheriff Graziano confirmed that the officers fired were Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.
PREVIOUSLY: Charleston Co. releases video in death of Jamal Sutherland
