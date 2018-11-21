Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - On November 15, 2018 the crew of the Charleston based Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded approximately 18.5 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean worth over $500 million.
The drugs were captured off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters.
The haul represents 15 separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel seizures by the Coast Guard.
The cutter James was responsible for nine cases seizing an estimated 19,288 pounds of cocaine. Seven other Coast Guard vessels contributed to the seizures that made up the 18.5 tons.
The Coast Guard increased U.S. and allied presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off of Central and South America, as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy.
