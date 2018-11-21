Coast Guard Cocaine seizure

Pictured is the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew, Claire M. Grady, acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary, Adm. Karl Schultz, Coast Guard Commandant, Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Rear Adm. Peter Brown, commander of Coast Guard 7th District with 18.5 tons of interdicted cocaine on deck Nov. 15, 2018 in Port Everglades, Florida. The crew of the cutter James offloaded approximately 18.5 tons of cocaine in Port Everglades worth more than an estimated $495 million wholesale seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally. (Photo by Coast Guard)

Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - On November 15, 2018 the crew of the Charleston based Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded approximately 18.5 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean worth over $500 million. 

The drugs were captured off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters. 

The haul represents 15 separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel seizures by the Coast Guard. 

The cutter James was responsible for nine cases seizing an estimated 19,288 pounds of cocaine. Seven other Coast Guard vessels contributed to the seizures that made up the 18.5 tons. 

The Coast Guard increased U.S. and allied presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off of Central and South America, as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy.

