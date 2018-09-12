Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Charleston International Airport has said that because of expected inclement weather ahead of Hurricane Florence, the airport anticipates closing runways Wednesday night.
Official statement:
“We anticipate the runways may have to close by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 12) due to tropical weather conditions. If that happens, airlines will cease operations and most businesses inside the airport may also have to close. The terminal is always open. Our parking facility remains open so passengers can pick up vehicles.”
