CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Christopher Westfall left police work about a decade ago, but he's still very much attached to the law enforcement community. So much so, he's willing to pitch in to help departments all the way in Texas get new bulletproof vests.
The Charleston resident and now Medicare insurance agent serves customers across the country. One client who lives in the east Texas area told him that the nearby Red River County Sheriff's Office was raising money to get new vests.
Curious, Westfall decided to reach out to the Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop program, which is headquartered one county over. Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop was the program responsible for raising funds, and once Westfall verified they were a legitimate charity, he wrote them a check for $10,000.
But Westfall wasn't done, however.
"My birthday was then a couple of weeks away and I ran a Facebook fundraiser with my friends and clients and we raised another $1,804," said Westfall. "I matched the first $500 that anyone there donated, too, and I'm sure that's how we went beyond the Red River County S.O."
Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop told Westfall they used the money for Level IIIa vests for the officers, and said the next order of business was getting them trauma packs and helmets.
Westfall says he saw a need for the deputies because of the lack of manpower for rural agencies, like RRCSO. He's also glad that law enforcement agencies in the east Texas region are backed by people like Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop.
"Law enforcement agencies nationwide are having a more and more difficult time recruiting officers and those that are in the profession are leaving for more lucrative opportunities all the time," said Westfall. "The fact that a sparsely populated area of Texas, with great people, have to have an Adopt-A-Cop program to fund law enforcement officers with the very basic self-protection is, in my mind, a horrible situation that needs to be addressed more publicly. I'm not sure what the solution is, on a grand scale. I just know that those who can help, should."
Amanda Willows, president of Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop, says the donation from Westfall has a far-reaching impact across Red River County.
"His donation has touched so many lives and I have tears of joy knowing these officers are better protected," she said. "This is what we are all about and when I received a tip about the outdated equipment they had, we had to do something. I had received word that some of the officers didn't have a vest at all. That's just unacceptable."
