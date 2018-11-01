CHARLESTON, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Jerry Richardson, a Wofford graduate and a former Carolina Panthers owner, contributed a donation along with his wife to the International African American Museum of $5 million, in Charleston, S.C.
The gift to the museum from the Richardsons is supposed to focus on education and to fund field trips for students who may not be able to afford those experiences.
The announcement was made at a news conference attended by South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, Allendale County School District Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore, Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder, Charleston County District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, and museum leadership, including IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore and former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr., who also serves on the IAAM Board.
“This is a very special day for Rosalind and me, having the opportunity to support the IAAM’s educational mission,” Jerry Richardson said.
“America will be a better place the moment the IAAM opens its doors on this historic ground.”
