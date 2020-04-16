CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charleston police have upgraded charges for a man tied to the murder of a woman whose body was found in the Upstate earlier this year.
On February 28, CPD says Celia Sweeney was reported missing from her home in Charleston after her boyfriend reported her missing, finding a significant amount of blood in her apartment on West Chase Drive. She was also not responding to calls or texts, and her car was missing as well. A neighbor noted Sweeney was seen with two men the night before: Buddy Allan Carr, and Mark Walton, who were supposedly in town for a funeral. Text records showed she apparently tried to get Carr removed from her apartment because she was frustrated about him being left alone there.
The next day, Sweeney's car was found not too far from her apartment, but she wasn't there. CPD was able, however, to track down Carr's 2019 Ford F-150, which was spotted by cameras leaving the city. They were able to track Carr down to his residence in Inman, and Spartanburg County deputies were able to descend on his home, where they found Carr deceased in the home and Sweeney dead in a container in Carr's back yard.
CPD says that they used data found on Walton's phone records to retrace his movements along with a voicemail on his phone that was mostly inaudible. They also found him on a parking lot security camera handling the container Sweeney was found in with gloves, and that his efforts to conceal Sweeney's death spanned over an eight-hour period.
Because of Walton's apparent involvement, Charleston PD upgraded his charges to include murder. He was previously charged with accessory after the fact. Carr would have been charged with murder, but his death prevented that. Further, CPD originally thought Walton was only an accessory and that Carr lead the scheme, but the new evidence suggests otherwise, per affadavits.
