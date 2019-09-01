CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - As nearly 830,000 residents on the South Carolina coast prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected impact this week, Charleston's Minor League Baseball team has gone ahead and cancelled their final home game against the Greenville Drive.
The Charleston RiverDogs announced Sunday that Monday's 2 p.m. game against the Drive was canceled after Gov. Henry McMaster's mandatory evacuation order was issued, allowing residents to quickly and safely leave the area.
"The most important thing during this time is for everyone in Charleston County and in areas likely to be affected by Hurricane Dorian to make and execute their plans to stay safe over the coming day," RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols said.
The game will not be made up, but ticketholders for the game will be able to use their ticket to attend any game during the 2020 season, excluding Opening Day and July 4th. Any further questions about the canceled game can be addressed by calling the RiverDogs front office as (843) 577-3647. Staff will answer questions once they safely return to the office.
"We thank the fans for a remarkable season - one in which more than 300,000 fans attended games at The Joe - and we urge RiverDogs fans to heed official instructions and stay safe this week," Echols said.
