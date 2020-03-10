Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new specialty food store is headed to downtown Greenville sometime this summer.
Reid's Fine Foods Owner, Tom Coker tells FOX Carolina he has just signed a lease at the former Caviar and Bananas location along North Laurens Street and is hoping to open in June or July.
When asked what drew him to opening a location in downtown Greenville, Coker said, "We are just so excited. So much is happening in Greenville's downtown area and we want to be a part of it."
Reid's Fine Foods is a Charlotte based company.
Their company's website says they specialize in "superior meats, wines, regional provisions, locally grown produce and seasonally fresh meals and gift baskets."
Customers will be able to dine-in with the deli and wine bar or pick up take-out items from the prepared food cases and butcher shop.
More news: Deputies arrest 3 in Henderson Co. heroin & fentanyl trafficking operation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.