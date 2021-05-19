CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A married couple in Charlotte have been indicted on federal charges for stealing over $200,000 from a high school booster club, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney William Stetzter.
According to the release, the husband was the president of the booster blub and he is additionally being charged with fraudulently obtaining over $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover up the original theft.
The release says that allegations on the eight count indictment allege that 39-year-old Anthony Sharper and 45-year- old Deana Sharper defrauded the booster club by writing checks to themselves for what the U.S. Attorney calls a "purported reimbursement."
The release says that the two are accused of using booster club debit cards to pay for personal expenses.
U.S. Attorney Stetzer confirmed that Anthony Sharper, a certified public accountant, is accused of committing tax fraud by not reporting the embezzled funds for the couple's 2018 and 2019 tax returns.
Anthony Sharper is also accused of submitting three fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds, including applications for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan, according to the release from Stetzer's office. These applications are what Anthony Sharper used to obtain $236,000 to cover up the theft of the booster club funds, the release says.
According to the release, the Sharpers are charged with wire fraud which has a maximum sentencing of 20 years as well as a $200,000 fine. Anthony Sharper is charged with two counts of making false statements to a financial institution (possible 30 years in prison and $1 million fine for each count), two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in transactions in criminally derived property (possible 10 years in prison and $500,000 fine for each count), and two counts of filing a false tax return, which carries a maximum prison sentence of three years as well as a $250,000 fine on each count.
Stetzer's office says that the indictment contains a notice of forfeiture which gives the notice that the Sharpers must forfeit all property, currency and monetary instruments involved in the offenses that they are being indicted for. The release confirms that the government will pursue a forfeiture of $436,000.
The case was investigated by the FBI, United States Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation agency, according to the release.
