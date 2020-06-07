(FOX Carolina) -- The Charlotte Hornets have cut ties with CPI Security following an email leaked to the public between CEO Ken Gill and non-profit Queen City Unity.
Hornets Sports & Entertainment released the following statement today regarding the team’s partnership with CPI:
“Our chairman has been very clear about his thoughts surrounding the issues of racial equality, social justice and diversity. Hornets Sports & Entertainment shares these values. As a result, we believe it is appropriate at this time to end our partnership with CPI.
We notified CPI CEO Ken Gill of our decision earlier today. Across our organization from our ownership, to our players, to our staff, we are fully committed to improving racial equality, social justice, diversity and access to education throughout our community.”
The Charlotte Hornets are not the only team to sever their relationship with the business.
The University of South Carolina and the Carolina Panthers have posted similar statements.
RELATED: Panthers cut ties with company, citing CEO's remarks in wake of George Floyd's death
University of South Carolina announces end of corporate sponsorship of CPI Security following CEO's remarks
