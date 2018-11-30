Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a 4-year-old boy that disappeared around midnight has now been found safe.
Police say that Justin Villeda Idiarte disappeared from Emerald Bay Apartments near Montcrest Drive.
He may be wearing a gray shirt, green Ninja Turtle sweater, and khaki pants.
If you see Justin or have any idea of his whereabouts please call 9-11.
