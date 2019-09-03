Concord, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, officials with the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced they would be opening their campgrounds to evacuees of Hurricane Dorian.
According to officials, the Rock City Campground on Bruton Smith Boulevard and bathhouse facilities will be offered to evacuees free of charge.
Officials are asking evacuees to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office at 6600 Bruton Smith Blouevard in Concord which can be accessed at the entrance to the zMAX Dragway.
After hours check-ins can also be made in the camping section on the speedway's website.
Guests or evacuees with questions can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.
