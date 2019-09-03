Hurricane Dorian is finally crawling away from the Bahamas, leaving terrible damage. 'We are in trouble,' lawmaker says

The US: It's expected to get "dangerously" close to Florida's east coast late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

 CNN

Concord, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, officials with the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced they would be opening their campgrounds to evacuees of Hurricane Dorian. 

According to officials, the Rock City Campground on Bruton Smith Boulevard and bathhouse facilities will be offered to evacuees free of charge. 

Officials are asking evacuees to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office at 6600 Bruton Smith Blouevard in Concord which can be accessed at the entrance to the zMAX Dragway. 

After hours check-ins can also be made in the camping section on the speedway's website. 

Guests or evacuees with questions can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.

More news: District: School bus driver got 24 students off bus safely, put out flames after bus caught fire in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.