CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte police say a 1-year-old child was still inside a van that was stolen earlier on Saturday.
According to CMPD, the gold Kia Sedona was outside running and unattended at a home on Hawthorne Lane when it was stolen. The child was still inside the van at the time, but officers say the child was located safely after being dropped off on Water Walk Lane a short time later. Medics responded and the child went to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
The van is still out there, however, and police say it has NC license plate PJP-3519. The van has a spare tire in use on the rear passenger side.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties, wearing a white shirt with black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
