There is an Amber Alert out of Charlotte for a child believed to be with her father, an accused killer. The child is 3-year-old Dior Muhammad(not pictured).
She was first reported missing her with one year old sister, Aziyah Garner(pictured). That child was reported found unharmed around 3:30 Tuesday morning.
Dior is 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.
Police believe they were abducted by their father, Edward Garner Sr. Police say he killed a woman shortly before taking off with his children.
He is 35 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall. He has brown short cut hair, brown eyes with a beard and goatee.
Investigators say he was with his son Edward Garner Jr. at the time, but they are not sure what his role in the abduction might be. Edward Junior is 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say they could be in a 2000 white Mercedes with a NC plate- tag number HCV-1629. Call 9-1-1 if you see them.
