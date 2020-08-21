CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenberg police say they've made multiple arrests during a demonstration they say turned violent Friday night.
CMPD says their officers were assaulted on Trade Street near North Tryon Street as they used bikes to keep crowds on S. Tryon Street to allow for traffic flow. After 11 p.m., CMPD tweeted the arrests were made and that pepper spray was deployed to keep the gathered crowd from interfering with arrests.
Officers were assaulted on Trade Street and North Tryon Street. Multiple arrests have been made.— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 22, 2020
The demonstration appears to have been organized by the Charlotte Uprising group. Their Twitter profile says they were founded after the fatal police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Keith Lamont Scott in 2016. A tweet from the group indicates they called for protesters to gather in Marshall Park around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Meet us at Marshall park at 8:30!!!!— Charlotte Uprising (@cltuprising) August 21, 2020
Another tweet from the group indicates the action was taken to protest the upcoming Republican National Convention, which will be held in Charlotte next week.
No RNC in CLT pic.twitter.com/TLOCQIirnt— Charlotte Uprising (@cltuprising) August 22, 2020
