CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman took her own life in front of SWAT Friday night.
CMPD first tweeted the news Friday evening, saying officers were dealing with the barricaded subject on a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center, located on Blythe Boulevard.
Officers are currently working a SWAT situation in a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center in reference to a barricaded subject in a vehicle. We will send additional information once we receive it.— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 26, 2019
CMPD later updated their feed, saying the situation was contained specifically to the visitor's parking deck. As of 9:26 p.m., negotiators continued to speak with the subject.
The situation is contained in the Medical Center Plaza Visitor's Parking Deck located at 1001 Blythe Blvd. SWAT negotiators are continuing to speak with the subject.— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 27, 2019
CMPD tweeted another update at 10:28 p.m., indicating the situation was over. They planned to meet with local media at a nearby lot.
The SWAT situation is over. A member of CMPD will meet with media shortly in lot B— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 27, 2019
CMPD later released more information about what happened. According to officers, they were alerted just before 6 p.m. of a call for service advising someone may bhave been shot at the visitor's parking deck. When they arrived, CMPD says they found a woman barricaded inside a car and made contact with her.
However, after a standoff, CMPD says she fired a gun inside her car, and she was pronounced dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CMPD reports none of their officers used their weapons.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website.
