CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) Officials have unveiled the name for Charlotte's new Major League Soccer franchise - Charlotte Football Club (FC).
Brand development for the club began almost immediately after the city, alongside founding and lead partner Ally Financial Inc., was awarded an expansion team in December 2019.
The Charlotte FC brand launched on July 22, 2020 with a live show presented by Ally Financial Inc.
“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” said Tom Glick, President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”
The club's colors resemble that of the Carolina Panthers - blue, black and white.
Officials say the inspiration behind the crest's design came from Charlotte's unique history as the first American city to have its own branch of the United States Mint.
The blue, black and white crest is a circular shape - a modern interpretation of the historic coins made locally. A white, four-point crown rests is displayed in the center of the crest, a not to the Queen City moniker and the historic four wards of Upstown Charlotte.
The engraved typeface and Minted 2022 border mark are additional details paying homage to the club's inaugural season.
“The Charlotte FC brand truly embodies our city with a design that reflects Charlotte’s rich history,” said Charlotte FC Owner David Tepper. “When we were awarded the team in December, I spoke about this club bringing the city together. To reach the point where our fans can actually know our name and see our colors is a significant milestone.”
Originally scheduled to begin play in 2021, the club will now be holding its inaugural season in 2022.
