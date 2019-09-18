(FOX Carolina) - Tired of having to go to the store regularly for toilet paper refills? Want something that will last longer?
Charmin says look no further than their new "forever roll", available now online.
The toilet paper company promises that his large roll won't run out for an entire month and is the same 2-ply Ulstra Soft product they sell in stores. The roll is 12 inches in diameter and costs $9.99. It will ship free to the continental U.S.
Starter kits include three of the massive rolls, along with a complimentary roll holder of your choice: adhesive wall mount, screw-in mount, or a standalone option. These kits cost about $30.
Charmin says an online survey conducted in March 2019 indicates 85% of U.S. adults surveyed say walking into a bathroom with an empty toilet paper roll is infuriating, and more than half of those aged 18-35 admit to being on the toilet before realizing they had run out of toilet paper. Charmin notes the survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, included more than 2,000 respondents and was not based on a probability sample.
If you're interested in ordering your own Forever Roll or a starter kit, click here.
