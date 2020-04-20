(FOX Carolina) For at least the next 60 days there will be no furloughs or layoffs at Charter Communications.
The company made the announcement Monday, April 20 as part of its ongoing commitment to its employees.
"We are making this commitment to reassure our employees during this unprecedented time that we are facing together as a company and a nation," Charter said in a press release.
Charter has already made several accommodations and adjustments to ensure their employees are taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic. They include:
- Permanent wage increases for all hourly workers from $15 to $20 over the next two years, with an immediate increase of $1.50 an hour for the frontline field and customer operations employees and an additional $1.50 starting March 2021 on top of an annual merit increase
- Three weeks of COVID-19 related Flex Time in addition to any paid administrative leave due to COVID-19 exposure
- Enhancing health plans to waive costs for diagnostic testing services and Telehealth visits for 90 days
- Promoting the safety of our essential service employees and workplaces by adhering to CDC’s evolving guidelines
"These employees are providing the critical services that allow for uninterrupted internet, telephone and TV news for more than 29 million customers, including lifeline institutions like hospitals, first responders and government facilities," Charter said. "We are grateful for their around-the-clock work supporting and maintaining our customers’ residential and business connectivity needs during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis."
For more on what Charter is doing amid the pandemic, click here.
