Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As more people are forced to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Charter Communications says they are working to provide new households with kids access to the internet.
According to Charter, beginning March 16, the company will begin the following for a 60 day period:
- Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
- Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.
- For eligible low-income households without school-aged children, Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program delivering speeds of 30 Mbps
- Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across their footprint for public use
Charter says the move is an effort to help contain the coronavirus pandemic by offering broadband internet access to people who need to work and learn remotely.
