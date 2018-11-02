SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County said a chase that began in Western North Carolina ended in Spartanburg County along Business 85 on Friday.
Lt. Jamie Keever said Rutherford County deputies attempted to stop a Honda on Old Henrietta Road for a fictitious tag.
Keever said the driver didn’t stop for blue lights and led deputies on a chase, which continued down Highway 221 South into South Carolina and then on to Interstate 85 Business, where Spartanburg County deputies helped stop the car.
“The driver was identified as Matthew Cooley and was wanted by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation/Parole,” Keever said.
Cooley was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and taking to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
“Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will take out charges in Rutherford County and will have Cooley extradited back when he is released from Spartanburg County,” Keever said. “The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that were involved in the chase in both North and South Carolina.”
According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Cooley was booked into jail at 3:19 p.m. Charges are not yet listed on the jail roster.
