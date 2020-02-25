Liberty, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County approved a name change for Chastain Road Elementary beginning at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Beginning next year, the school will be known as Liberty Primary School. The name change comes following the board's decision made last year for the school to become a primary school serving all of Liberty area students Pre-K through 2nd grade.
Chastain Road principal Jessica Patterson presented the name recommendation to the board after weeks of discussion with parents, students, staff and members of the community.
“By changing the name to Liberty Primary School, it truly unites the community and builds pride in Liberty from the start, with our youngest learners in the community starting their school career at Liberty Primary and moving through the schools as ‘One Liberty,’” she said.
The school will also begin developing a new mascot and logo, with feedback from students. The new mascot will be revealed later in the spring.
