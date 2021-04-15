MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has rested its case without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution's two weeks.
Chauvin informed the court Thursday that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.
