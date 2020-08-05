GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you seen FOX's "Ultimate Tag" this season? For some folks in Greenville, they may have seen one of their friends grace their TV screens recently.
Chay Denne Jr. recently competed on an episode of "Ultimate Tag" in the show's first season, and he brought home a win in the show's ninth episode. Hosted by NFL superstar brothers J.J., T.J., and Derek Watt, the show sees everyday citizens compete on the show in a variety of challenges in moving courses with one goal: don't get caught.
During Chay's appearance, one challenge he faced was "Dodge Tag", where he had to avoid getting tagged by opposing teammates, and rack up more points than his fellow contestants. Chay scored two points to beat competitors Brett and Octavius, but not without getting named the "Parkour Kid" by the Watts. At one point, Chay even shattered a screen on set showing the remaining time left during the Dodge Tag segment. In the crowd, cheering him on was his own mom, who also expressed shock when Chay broke the screen.
When asked about his audition process, he told us it seemed like a perfect fit for him.
"So, you’re going to be jumping around and I’m like oh well that’s kind of like parkour and they're like 'yes, it’s exactly like parkour'. And I’m like, 'I do parkour'! And they’re like, 'dude nice! That can be your thing' and I’m like 'that could be my thing!' It all kind of came together in this perfect way that made it like the ultimate opportunity for me to one, grow as an athlete and two, demonstrate the skills that I’ve learned," he said.
You can log in with your cable, satellite, or streaming service online to watch Chay's "Parkour Kid" moment along with more clips from this season.
