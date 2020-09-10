Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Check your Mega Millions tickets Upstate lottery players.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says a ticket sold in Spartanburg for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will make someone $10,000 richer.
The ticket was sold at the QuickTrip on West Main Street in Spartanburg.
Officials say the winner matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball to win the $10,000. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball® number are 1 in 931,001.
Tuesday's winning numbers were: 7 - 10 - 15 - 31 - 57 Megaball®: 21
Friday night's drawing will be worth an estimated $108 million.
