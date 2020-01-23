GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Education Lottery said Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Greenville for Wednesday night’s drawing.
The ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip on Pleasantburg Drive.
The ticket won $50,000 but the player selected “Power Play,” so the winning amount was multiplied by 3 when a “3” multiplier was selected during the drawing.
The winning numbers are 11 - 33 - 44 - 59 - 67 and Powerball: 8.
More than to 16,900 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 million after the game. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The estimated jackpot for the next game, Saturday night’s drawing, is $373 million.
