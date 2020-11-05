Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Check your lottery tickets! You could be walking around $300,000 richer if you play Palmetto Cash 5.
Lottery officials say a winning ticket was sold at the BI-LO on East North Street in Greenville on Wednesday.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday and was powered up for a $1 to make it work $300,000.
Palmetto Cash 5 – Wednesday, November 4
1 - 2 - 7 - 22 - 27 Power-Up: 3
The winner has 180 days to claim their prize from the date of the drawing.
Officials say the odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.
For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.
