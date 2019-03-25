ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Powerball ticket sold in Anderson ahead of the March 23 drawing is worth $150,000.
The ticket was purchased at the Publix on Clemson Blvd.
The lucky winner payed an extra dollar for the PowerPlay, which boosted the $50,000 prize to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected during the drawing.
The winning numbers from the drawing are 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66, with a Powerball of 5.
Check your tickets. Officials said more than to 53,000 players in South Carolina boughjt tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 million.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $750 million.
