SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said Monday that a ticket sold at a Spartanburg County grocery store ahead of Friday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $10,000.
The ticket was sold at the Ingles on Boiling Springs Road.
The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number to win $10,000.
The winning numbers were: 27 - 32 - 47 - 50 – 53 Megaball®: 4
Officials said more than 7,200 players in South Carolina won prizes from $2 up to $10,000 from that game.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball® number are 1 in 931,001.
