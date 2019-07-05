Lottery Jackpot Powerball generic

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - You may have celebrated the 4th of July with fireworks and hot dogs, but if you matched the right numbers playing Powerball, you could soon be celebrating becoming a millionaire!

The SC Education Lottery says Thursday's drawing has yielded one winner in South Carolina who won the $1 million prize. However, the lucky player chose to power up their winnings and got a match, bringing their total earnings to $2 million.

The winning numbers are 40, 43, 45, 50, and 61. The Powerball was 25, and the PowerPlay was 3.

The lucky winner now has 90 days to claim their winnings at the Columbia Claims Center on Assembly Street in Columbia. If you have the winning ticket, click here to learn how to claim the winnings.

