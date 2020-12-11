PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery are asking people who bought a ticket from the Ingles at Ann Street Town Creek Center in Pickens to see if they are a winner.
Someone won $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 in Wednesday's drawing.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, December 9, for a prize of $100,000. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was multiplied to $200,000.
The winning numbers were 9 - 18 - 19 - 31 - 37 and Power-Up: 2.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
More than 5,300 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Wednesday’s evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing but the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.