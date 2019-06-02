(FOX Carolina) -- The winning ticket for the $344.6 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night was sold in North Carolina, according to the Powerball website.
The winning numbers were white balls 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8, and Power Play multiplier 2X.
The winner may choose between 30 graduated payments over 29 years that total $344.6 million or a lump sum payment of $223.3. million. These amounts are before taxes.
The ticket holder has 180 days to claim the prize. North Carolina does not allow winners to remain anonymous.
