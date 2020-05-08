BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are standing by to assess a gas leak in Belton late Friday night.
FOX Carolina was first alerted to the case via viewers who reached out to us. We're told they received local alerts on their cell phones.
Anderson County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina a call from the 800 block of Cheddar Road for a gas leak came in just before 10 p.m., and that Cheddar FD was handling the case.
We called Cheddar FD, who confirmed they had units on scene. They also told us a car hit a gas line on Cheddar Road, causing the leak.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.