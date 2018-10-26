SENECA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County school district officials said there was an explosion in a Seneca high science lab Friday.
Officials said a chemical reaction caused a beaker to burst.
The reaction set off a fire alarm, alerting the fire department. Officials said one student did cut their hand on broken glass and was being treated by a doctor.
Afterward, a teacher and AP were cleaning up a science lab when a reaction to water caused a small fire to start. The fire was quickly extinguished using a fire extinguisher.
No students were in the classroom during the event.
The room will be cleaned over the weekend and ready to use by Monday, said officials.
