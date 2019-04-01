PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a section of US 25 was closed in southern Greenville County Monday afternoon due to a chemical spill.
The highway was closed at Bessie Road.
Troopers said sodium hydroxide spilled on the roadway and firefighters were working with DHEC to contain and clean it up.
Troopers said drivers should use the following detour route.
Southbound drivers should turn right onto Bessie Road, then left onto North Flat Rock Road, then left onto Owens Road, then left onto West Georgia Road to return to US 25.
Northbound drivers should turn left onto West Georgia Road, then right onto Owens Road, then Right onto North Flat Rock Road, and right onto Bessie Road to return to US 25.
Troopers said at 3:15 p.m. they expect the cleanup will take approximately two hours.
