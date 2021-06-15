CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner says that he does not suspect foul play in the death of a Blacksburg man found dead in a ravine off Interstate 85 on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was identified by the coroner as 40-year-old Kristopher Kent Stacker.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a press release, “An autopsy performed Thursday confirmed Kristopher Kent Stacker, 40, of 589 White Farm Road, did not die at the hands of another person. However, the manner of what caused his death will be delayed until after toxicology test results are known."
Stacker's body was discovered at around 1:00 p.m. on June 15 by the owner of a billboard company who went out to a location near Henson Rd. to inspect a sign, according to the release.
“I believe the body had been there only a short time as family members reported having last seen Stacker late Sunday night,” Fowler said.
According to member's of Stacker's family, he was last seen on Sunday night.
The obituary for Stacker can be found here Kristopher Kent Stacker Obituary
