GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man died after being shot near a night club in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gaffney.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Roberto Marquis Porter Jr. According to the coroner, Porter was shot outside Club Apex after an altercation at around 12:50 a.m.
Porter was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a release.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner confirmed.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Gaffney Police Department for more information.
