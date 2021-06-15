CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a Blacksburg man after his body was found in a ravine just off I-85 on Tuesday afternoon, according to a release.
The body was identified by the coroner as 40-year-old Kristopher Kent Stacker.
Stacker's body was discovered by the owner of a billboard company who went out to a location near Henson Rd. to inspect a sign, according to the release.
The coroner says that it appears that the body was in the ravine for less than 24 hours. According to member's of Stacker's family, he was last seen on Sunday night.
The coroner's office says that it does not appear that Stacker's death was natural and an autopsy has been scheduled.
