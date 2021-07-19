GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Corner Dennis Fowler says the timeline the SCDOT announced about removing the chutes on I-85 in Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties isn't quick enough.
Last week, Fowler called that area a "death trap."
"What's out there, right now, is not working. We know that," Fowler said.
Fowler says the 90-day process for the elimination of each I-85 chute could still put drivers at risk in the meantime.
"Telling us now that they'll eliminate one chute in 90 days, and another in 90 additional days, is 180 days. The end of the year is in 180 days. So, that's not anything different. Saying they'll get rid of the chute by the end of the year—we knew that all along. That's too long. We cannot keep that chute that long," Fowler said.
The SCDOT says they will also reduce the speed limits, but drivers, like Catrina Smith, say they're aren't optimistic that will help.
"I can see that people are going slower," Smith said, "I don't think that's going to solve the problem."
Fowler says the real problems are the chutes.
"It's like the house is on fire—no windows, no doors. You have nowhere to go if someone stops in front of you at 45 miles per hour or at 35 miles per hour," Fowler said.
Fowler says he recognizes there is driver error as well, but the current SCDOT plan is, as he calls it, a "smoke screen."
Christy Knight urges drivers to stay alert too.
"Drivers have to be vigilant. It's our responsibility to put down the phone, to pay attention to the road signs, to pay attention to what's in front of you," Knight said.
Knight also wonders, with the new speed limit, how law enforcement will slow people down or even issue tickets, because of the limitations inside the chute.
"I don't know how they're going to enforce it with the chute being a one-lane highway," Knight said.
Smith brought up another issue. She believes the chute work should go further down. The current work, she says, stops before the area where most of the accidents happen.
Fowler says he just hopes to not have to knock on the door of another family's home to tell them they loss their loved one due to an accident in the Gaffney area of I-85.
"You still have the same death trap. You have to do something to eliminate it," Fowler said.
Fowler believes it's not what he said, but how he said it that got the SCDOT's attention.
