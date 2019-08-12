GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say their investigation into a shooting Sunday night led them to believe the incident was drug related.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Providence Creek Trailer Park off General Drive sometime around the 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting with injuries.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller provided updates about what unfolded.
According to Mueller, responding deputies found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Mueller says two were airlifted to an area hospital and one transported to a local hospital.
We're told their injuries are not life-threatening, but Mueller says the injuries were serious.
Through their investigation, the Sheriff's Office believes the victims knew the suspected shooter - and that it wasn't a random act of violence. Investigators located drugs, scales and a handgun in the back of one of the cars on scene, leading them to believe the motive behind the shooting was drug related.
Deputies also say the suspect was described as wearing all dark clothing with a possible mask or hood, and fled to a nearby street. He then got into an unknown vehicle.
After working through the night, investigators say they have developed a suspect, and arrest warrants have been obtained. A search for the suspect is currently underway.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
Anyone who might have information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, or Investigator Brandon Gardner at (864) 489-4722 ext. 125.
