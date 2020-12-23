CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says more kids this year are going to have a happy Christmas thanks to the work of its deputies and partnerships with the community.
Sheriff Steve Muller says this year, CCSO secured gifts for 54 kids in the community, including 44 from the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Mueller says officers in the Community Action Team got toy donations for 38 of the kids from officers, staff, local businesses, family, and friends, while staff in other divisions adopted the remaining 16 kids. Additionally, CCSO's toy drive brought in more donations, which Mueller says just adds to the Christmas magic in an unusual time.
"This year has been absolutely crazy for everyone and many families are struggling and it makes me so proud to see our men and women in law enforcement rise to the challenge to fulfill a wish list for a kids Christmas. May God continue to bless us all and Merry Christmas to everyone!" said Mueller in a news release.
