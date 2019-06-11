GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Steve Mueller and deputies will be on top of the Chick-Fil-A in Gaffney on Tuesday for “Cops on the Coop” to benefit Special Olympics with a one-day event called “Cops on the Coop."
The deputies will be perched on top of the restaurant from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and armed with buckets to collect donations.
Anyone donating $20 or more will be given a Special Olympics Torch Run T-Shirt or Torch Run hat, while supplies last.
Mueller said all money donated will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to directly support the over 29,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.
“Please join us for this great day of fun while we raise funds for Special Olympics,” Mueller said in a news release. “We would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Chick-fil-A Gaffney owners John and Shellie Leary for partnering with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and Special Olympics for this wonderful event.”
