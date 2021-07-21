CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after two men approached two children playing outside a church in a silver vehicle off Oakdale Road near Cowpens at noon
Deputies say two children, aged 9 and 10, were playing outside a church off Oakdale Road. They say it was reported that a silver vehicle pulled into the church parking lot. They go on to say two men put on some type of facemask, and held a bag out of the vehicle window.
According to the sheriff's office, the men motioned for the kids to come toward the vehicle, but the kids did not approach it.
The kids messaged a family member that lived nearby, but when the family member came outside the vehicle was gone.
Deputies say the vehicle traveled back toward US29 (Old Georgia Highway) and towards Cowpens in Spartanburg County.
Deputies say they are interested in video captured between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today of a silver vehicle.
If anyone has information about the incident or video contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or Cap. Parnell in Investigations at 864-489-4722 Ex. 117.
MORE NEWS: One person injured in shooting along Oakhill St., Greenwood police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.