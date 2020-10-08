GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Thursday that Detention Officer Georgio Foster is "off the ventilator and showing signs of improvement" as he continues to receive COVID-19 treatment at Duke University Hospital.
"He actually talked to Major Anderson over the phone last week and today," Mueller said in an email Thursday. "(Foster) is doing physical therapy to regain use/movement in areas impacted from the stroke he suffered on his right side."
Mueller asked the community to continue to keep Foster in their prayers.
Foster was placed in a medically induced coma when he was hospitalized with the virus last month.
He was one of several jail employees to get sick with the virus.
An inmate also died from COVID-19 at the jail in late September, the coroner confirmed Thursday.
PREVIOUSLY - Sheriff hosts prayer walk for detention officer in hospital, says 11 staff members battling COVID-19
