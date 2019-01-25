CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A baby girl born earlier this week was taken into protection with medical professionals Thursday under state safe haven laws.
Cherokee County DSS reports the baby, born on January 23, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center the next day, where she was placed under protection as part of Daniel's Law.
DSS reports the girl weighed 7 pounds at birth and was 19.5 inches in length.
As part of Daniel's Law, a permanency planning hearing will be held at the Cherokee County Family Court on March 5 at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to assert parental rights regarding the infant must do so at that hearing.
Daniel's Law ensures parents can bring an infant to certain facilities, or "safe havens", within 60 days of birth to be left with a staff member at certain facilities. These areas include hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, EMS stations, or houses of worship during hours when the church or synagogue is staffed. Parents are not required to reveal their identity when presenting the child. More about Daniel's Law can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.