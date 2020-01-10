CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Cherokee County man will spend the next 40 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child when she was 4 years old.
A press release from the office of solicitor Barry Barnette says 45-year-old Jason Scott Simmons was found guilty Friday of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Circuit judge Roger Young presided over the jury trial.
The crime was originally reported to Cherokee County deputies on January 9, 2017. A relative of the victim reported the assault had happened the previous night at Simmons' home on Quarter Round Road. The child, now 7 years old, detailed what happened during a forensic evaluation at the Children's Advocacy Center.
Deputies then searched Simmons' home and found the victims' underwear hidden in the attic. They also found a video system inside the house Simmons used to try and conceal the crime. According to the release, Simmons tried to cover up the crime by recording himself sleeping alone the night the crime happened. He labeled the video file with an incorrect date, and the hard drive was taken out of the system prior to the execution of the search warrant.
The victim testified during the trial, which saw assistant solicitor Matt Kendall and deputy solicitor Kim Leskanic use DNA evidence, medical testimony, and law enforcement testimony to prove the case.
“The victim did a great job detailing a scary sequence of events," Kendall said. “I hope she can rest easier knowing Simmons will likely be in prison for the balance of his life.”
