Cherokee Co. officials calling for changes to I-85; SCDOT responds

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials in Cherokee County are asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to hire an independent consultant to review the widening project on Interstate 85.
This move comes after three people were killed in a crash in the project area Thursday, as well as other accidents that have happened in the area, according to a letter sent out Friday.
Officials suggested the following in the letter:
- Reducing the speed limit to 45 mph throughout the entire construction zone
- Law enforcement pacing traffic through the chute
- All tractor trailer traffic in the right lane
- Increased funding for more of a law enforcement presence
- Better signage with more clear terminology
- Enforcement of the speed limit leading up to and in the chute
- Deploy the State Transportation Police to assist with enforcement regarding tractor trailers
“While we cannot say for certain that the design of the construction area is to blame for all the accidents, it cannot be coincidence that so many of them occur within the chute,” part of the letter said.
It went on to say that in addition to the affect these accidents have on those involved, there are also hours-long standstills, breakdowns and massive amounts of detoured traffic through residential areas not designed for the increased traffic flow.
We spoke to SCDOT Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall Friday about the incident and any changes coming to Interstate 85.
Hall said she knows improvements must be made to the widening project and that “everything is on the table” when it comes to the “chute” system in the project area.
Hall said this includes completely re-working the project area so that no more chutes are used. However, she said it’s still unclear on how they’re going to do this but that they are looking into a viable system.
Hall went on to say there will be safety measures taken immediately while they re-evaluate the chute system but couldn’t give specifics and said that they will be done as soon as possible.
Hall also addressed concerns from the Cherokee County Official’s letter.
Beginning Monday, South Carolina Transport Police will be on the shoulder of the interstate to monitor traffic. They’ll also be hiring an outside consultant to evaluate the project, use new or altered signage that makes it very clear to where drivers need to go in the area and reduce the speed limit out of the chute from 55 mph to 45 mph.
When we asked Hall why the chute system was used to begin with, she said that their initial assessment showed it was the most efficient way to divert traffic. She said the system worked for the department before but acknowledged this particular system was not working as well as others in the past.
Hall said while Thursday’s incident was tragic, any deaths on their roadways are unacceptable and their thoughts were going out to the families who lost loved ones.
MORE NEWS: Family of victim in I-85 accident near Gaffney speaks out, drivers start petition
(1) comment
Christy Hall, donate half of that $300,000 yearly salary to help with improving safety.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.