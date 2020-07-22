GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County School Board on Wednesday approved a plan to make August 24 the start date of the 2020-21 school year.
The school year will begin on a hybrid learning model, which will alternate between virtual and traditional learning, and the district will eye September 8 as the date for a full-time return to school.
Board members discussed the options during a board meeting Wednesday night.
Board members said the hybrid plan may involve splitting students into A groups and B groups to alternate days in classrooms and days in virtual learning.
When students are in schools, they will not be required to wear masks, but will be encouraged to do so. Staff members will be required to wear masks, however.
The board said about 1,200 students have signed up for a fully virtual learning experience in the upcoming school year. The deadline to sign-up for virtual learning is Monday.
Board members said school buses are a major concern as planning continues. The district said they are 14 bus drivers short of being fully staffed and are concerned about route lengths and driver workloads with buses only being allowed to operate at half capacity.
The board agreed the goal is to get all traditional learning students back in the classroom five days a week beginning on September 8, once the board re-evaluates the coronavirus' continued impact on Cherokee County and school operations.
