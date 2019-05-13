CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A final 7-2 vote at Monday night's Cherokee County District 5 School Board meeting solidified the fate of Granard Middle School students for the next school year.
Back in April, school board members announced the decision to officially close the school after citing growing structural and environmental deficiencies.
It was proposed that Granard would be consolidated into Gaffney and Ewing Middle Schools at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
The decision was met with backlash from parents, and members of the community. Students joined community members in a march aimed at showing support for the school to remain open.
The superintendent spoke with all three schools to discuss a plan for the transition, and on Monday May 13, the school board came together for a final 7-2 vote to close the school for good.
Those who oppose the decision spoke at Monday's meeting, saying it doesn't take the public's views into account.
"You're not worried about the faculty - where they're going to work, how they're going to survive," said De-Arron Smith, a teachers assistant and girls basketball head coach at Granard. "And that's a slap in the face to the facility here at Cherokee County and Granard Middle School."
It is a hope of the school board that by closing the school, they will save enough money to eventually build a new Granard Middle in the next five to six years.
