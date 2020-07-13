CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County School District has announced their "Return to Learn" plan.
The CCSD Virtual School will be taught by a certified teacher using face to face virtual instruction using a variety of formats.
It will also have a daily schedule Monday through Friday.
Project based learning will be used in the instruction.
Students will still be able to participate in afterschool activities if they are available, and have meal pick available daily.
The virtual learning will follow the CCSD calendar.
HYBRID A/B/ LEARNING:
The Hybrid option allows students to stay in their classrooms with frequent breaks for related arts, recess and brain breaks.
On Monday and Tuesday - Half of the students attend.
On Wednesday and Thursday - Half of the students attend.
Fridays are used for check ins with teachers.
The days at home, students will work on assignments through Canvas and SeeSaw. Some students will receive small group instruction via appointment times.
